EC gets Gaibandha by-polls probe report

Election Commission (EC) investigation committee submitted full report of Gaibandha by-elections irregularities, report will be disclose to media by

next week.

Speaking with journalists at Agargaon EC building on Tuesday Electoral Commissioner Rasheda Sultana confirmed the

matter.

She said, "Our investigation committee submitted their full report by examining

all the 145 Close Circuit (CCTV) Camera footages."

"Now evaluating the report we will take strong steps against the culprits. Those involved in the irregularities will be brought under exemplary punishment after giving this information to the journalists" she also added.

Rasheda said, "This report has not yet been discussed with the other commissioners. We would inform the media about the report after the discussion."

Mentioning that, "What action will be taken, how it will be taken against the culprits it is not possible to say anything now. It would not be appropriate to comment on this without discussion. But the punishment will be exemplary."

In the by-election of Gaibandha-5 seat on October 12, the EC ordered to stop the election from Dhaka for irregularities in one-third of the seats in the EVM polling centers.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal formed a three-member investigation committee to identify those involved in the irregularities. The inquiry committee gave 600 pages report with the testimony of more than six hundred people after evaluating the CCTV footages of 51 centers.

On November 5 the CEC asked the investigation committee to submit full report after evaluating remaining CCTV footages of 94 centers.













