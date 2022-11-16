Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:23 AM
BD abstains from UNGA vote calling on Russia to pay reparations    

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution that calls for Russia to pay war reparations to Ukraine, as ambassadors met to resume their emergency special session devoted to the conflict.
Nearly 50 nations co-sponsored the resolution on establishing an international mechanism for compensation for damage, loss and injury, as well as a register to document evidence and claims.
The General Assembly is the UN's most representative body, comprising all 193 Member States.
Ninety-four countries voted in favour of the resolution, and 14 against, while 73 including Bangladesh abstained.
The vote took place in the morning, and countries returned in the afternoon to explain their decisions.
More than half of the UN members did not support the draft resolution promoted by Westerners, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.
The Embassy also thanked Bangladesh.
Speaking before the vote, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya characterized the draft resolution as "a classic example" of a narrow group of States acting not on the basis of international law, but rather trying to consecrate something that is illegal.
He said countries backing the resolution were attempting to position the General Assembly as a judicial body, which it is not, according to UN News.
"These countries boast about how committed they are to the rule of law, but at the same time, they are flouting its very semblance," he added, speaking in Russian.    -UNB


