8 more die of dengue, 692 hospitalised

Eight more deaths reported in 24 hours till Tuesday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 213 amid a sharp rise in dengue cases in different parts of the country.

During the period, 692 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, six were reported from Dhaka and two from Chattogram division.

The new figures raised the death toll in the Dhaka division to 128, in Chattogram division to 54.

Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi, and five in Mymensingh division.

Of the new patients, 372 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 320 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,851 dengue patients, including 1,638 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has recorded 49,992 dengue cases and 46,9928 recoveries so far this year.

On November 8, this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh. Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019. -UNB