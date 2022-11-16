Hajj, Umrah Management Confce, Fair begin in city tomorrow

A two-day 'National Conference on Hajj and Umrah Management-2022 and Hajj and Umrah Fair' begins at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Agargaon in the capital on Thursday.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) would host the events with the support from the Religious Affairs Ministry. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to virtually inaugurate the events from her office at 10am on Thursday, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim said at a news conference at HAAB office at Naya Paltan in the capital.

He said two seminars would be held on 'Hajj and Umrah Management: Achievements and Actions needed' and 'e-Hajj Management and Route to Makkah Initiatives'.

He said that the entire Hajj and Umrah Management system would be displayed on 152 stalls and pavilions, to enable pilgrims directly contact the Hajj agencies to avoid cheating by middlemen. He said that the fair would be held to raise pilgrims' awareness performing Hajj and Umrah safely and also save their money.

Taslim said that the Hajj agencies, financial organisations and the concerned authorities will have separate stalls in the fair, which would remain open to pilgrims from 10am to 8pm every day.

