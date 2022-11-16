Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:23 AM
BD becoming development partner of KSA: Envoy Patwary

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
Mamunur Rashid back from Saudi Arabia

Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary

Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary said "We are becoming a development partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), not a mere worker sending country."  
Saudi Arabia acknowledges the contribution of Bangladeshi workers in developing its economy also, he said.
Over 2.3 million Bangladeshi workers, now employed in Saudi Arabia, remit more than $3.5 billion every year, he said.
Manpower export from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia will increase in the coming days, he said.
 Bangladesh has proposed that it would like to work with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a political and economic alliance among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.
Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have taken a series of steps to foster closer ties between the GCC and Bangladesh.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited in Bangladesh in March for the first-ever political dialogue between the two countries .
Patwary told the Daily Observer that Bangladesh- GCC cooperation could highly beneficial for all the countries with some countries providing land, logistic support and money.  
Saudi ACWA Power announced it would invest  $600 million investment to build a 700MW power plant in Bangladesh.
It is interested to invest $3.5 billion in Bangladesh.
ACWA Power is a developer, investor, co-owner and operator of portfolio of power generation, with interests in investing in renewable energy and desalinated water production plants.
The Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal wants to invest $1.2 billion in Bangladesh, according to sources.
The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh said that the Saudi Ministry of Investment would soon send a delegation, comprising 29 investors, to Bangladesh to explore investment opportunities under PPP arrangements.


