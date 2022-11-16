Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:22 AM
Home Back Page

Cut interest rate of microfinance loans: BB governor

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Tuesday asked the country's microfinance institutions and authorities to reduce their loan interest rate for the poor.
Making profits from the loans disbursed among the poor should not be the goal, rather the interest rate should be cut significantly for the sake of the poor, he said.
He spoke while addressing a workshop organised by the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) at Cirdap auditorium in Dhaka.
The microfinance institutions should also take more steps for faster implementation of cashless transaction, the governor said.
The government wants to create a cashless society in the next five years and wants to use mobile phones as both credit cards and banks, he said.
At present, microfinance institutions in Bangladesh disburse around Tk 900 crore a day and Tk 2 lakh crore a year, Talukder said.
The interest rate for microfinance loans should reduce now, as the amount of such loans will increase significantly in the days to come, he said.
"We now have to reduce the use of cash. Binimoy, an interoperable digital transaction platform, was launched on Sunday. With its introduction, transactions can now be made among mobile financial service (MFS) providers."


