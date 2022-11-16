COP27: Hope for Sharm el-Sheikh finance facility



Dr Saleemul Huq

Daily Observer: How do you review the present progress of loss and damage as it is finally included on the official agenda of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27)?

Saleemul Huq: This is a big victory for the vulnerable developing countries, in particular! This is something we wanted for a long time back but did not get. Now we have finally got it which is a great success! It shows the hope of optimism. Actually the success for COP27 was dependent on achieving a loss and damage financial mechanism for the three billion people who are living in climate vulnerable contexts and countries, including Bangladesh. I think this reorganization from now will force developed countries to provide financial support to the climate victim countries for the disastrous situation they are facing like flooding, precipitation, droughts in a constructive manner.

Daily Observer: Why is this loss and damage issue is so distinct from the other issues like adaptation and mitigation?

Saleemul Huq: Mitigation and adaptation are used to address tackling climate before it happens, by mitigation we reduce emission that had been prevented from happening and then the adaptation-when you take preparation so that the impacts would be minimized but the loss and damage is now happening because we have failed to mitigate and have failed to adapt. So we are suffering a lot. And they are causing loss and damage. So it is a brand new issue.

Daily Observer: How optimistic are you about the positive outcome of loss and damage from this conference?

Saleemul Huq: I am positive we have 10 days to go so we do not know what will happen but still I am very positive about the outcome of loss and damage.

Daily Observer: Well, we could hear some whisper which has already been spread out in the air like developed countries would escape their responsibility related to loss and damage finance issue by giving an excuse of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, what do you think ?

Saleemul Huq: Well, last year, there was a pandemic. This year, it is the war in Ukraine. These are constraints phenomena like the ongoing war which definitely causes issues for them to provide support particularly financial support for loss and damage. It is a true fact that the global conversation on climate change and the decade -old negotiations on how to deal with the problem have never been experienced as viciously as in the recent years, but nevertheless we expect them to deliver some support for loss and damage in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Daily Observer: How do you think the national government and the global community support Bangladesh better with loss and damage clearly visible to our communities?

Saleemul Huq: Bangladesh government has been very proactive, in the negotiations for many years and still continues to be and particularly proactive on the issue of loss and damage either with the least developing group or climate vulnerable forum.

The global community is split into two groups the developed countries and the developing countries and then within two big groups, there is a smaller group like in the developing countries the big group is called G77 in China with 133 countries, and then they have sub groups least developing countries, small islands states, Africa group, Latin America group and together they form developing countries. These countries can help each other from their own capacity. For example: The developed countries can help us financially and also technologically. Similarly a member from a developing or a small island country can help us by proving their knowledge and experiences about how they are coping with climate impacts such as adaptation methods.

Daily Observer: What do you think are a range of approaches in addressing loss and damage in the context of Bangladesh?

Saleemul Huq: Loss and damage unfortunately is now a reality in Bangladesh. We have to prepare ourselves better to deal with it. We have got a good record on disaster spread options for cyclones. We need to build up on that and improve that. We also need to take into account human induced climate change particularly sea level rise and salinity intrusion in the coastal zone.

Daily Observer: What for you is the best outcome of COP27?

Saleemul Huq: We are hoping at the end of COp27 all countries will agree to establish what we are calling Sharm El-Sheikh Finance Facility.

(This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership Virtual Reporting Fellowship, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews" Earth Journalism Network and the supported by the Commonwealth Foundation.)















Dr Saleemul Huq is a popular name nationally and internationally for his strong voice with regards to climate change and its negative impacts globally. Especially his role to gain financial support for developing countries for their irreparable loss and damage linked with extreme catastrophes due to developed countries' unhealthy lifestyle and non- environment friendly activities. Dr Saleemul Huq, also a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), based in Bangladesh, has been named among the "World's 100 Most Influential People In Climate Policy for 2019" for making a positive difference. He was awarded the Burtoni Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the science of adaptation to climate change, for his work. On Thursday early morning, The Daily Observer's Banani Mallick, had had an exclusive interview with Huq virtually, who is currently attending ongoing COP27 Climate Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to know his observation about the new outcome of loss and damage issue, if this result would finally bring some positive outcome for the developing countries, why loss and damage financing is so important and so on. Excerpts:Daily Observer: How do you review the present progress of loss and damage as it is finally included on the official agenda of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27)?Saleemul Huq: This is a big victory for the vulnerable developing countries, in particular! This is something we wanted for a long time back but did not get. Now we have finally got it which is a great success! It shows the hope of optimism. Actually the success for COP27 was dependent on achieving a loss and damage financial mechanism for the three billion people who are living in climate vulnerable contexts and countries, including Bangladesh. I think this reorganization from now will force developed countries to provide financial support to the climate victim countries for the disastrous situation they are facing like flooding, precipitation, droughts in a constructive manner.Daily Observer: Why is this loss and damage issue is so distinct from the other issues like adaptation and mitigation?Saleemul Huq: Mitigation and adaptation are used to address tackling climate before it happens, by mitigation we reduce emission that had been prevented from happening and then the adaptation-when you take preparation so that the impacts would be minimized but the loss and damage is now happening because we have failed to mitigate and have failed to adapt. So we are suffering a lot. And they are causing loss and damage. So it is a brand new issue.Daily Observer: How optimistic are you about the positive outcome of loss and damage from this conference?Saleemul Huq: I am positive we have 10 days to go so we do not know what will happen but still I am very positive about the outcome of loss and damage.Daily Observer: Well, we could hear some whisper which has already been spread out in the air like developed countries would escape their responsibility related to loss and damage finance issue by giving an excuse of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, what do you think ?Saleemul Huq: Well, last year, there was a pandemic. This year, it is the war in Ukraine. These are constraints phenomena like the ongoing war which definitely causes issues for them to provide support particularly financial support for loss and damage. It is a true fact that the global conversation on climate change and the decade -old negotiations on how to deal with the problem have never been experienced as viciously as in the recent years, but nevertheless we expect them to deliver some support for loss and damage in Sharm El-Sheikh.Daily Observer: How do you think the national government and the global community support Bangladesh better with loss and damage clearly visible to our communities?Saleemul Huq: Bangladesh government has been very proactive, in the negotiations for many years and still continues to be and particularly proactive on the issue of loss and damage either with the least developing group or climate vulnerable forum.The global community is split into two groups the developed countries and the developing countries and then within two big groups, there is a smaller group like in the developing countries the big group is called G77 in China with 133 countries, and then they have sub groups least developing countries, small islands states, Africa group, Latin America group and together they form developing countries. These countries can help each other from their own capacity. For example: The developed countries can help us financially and also technologically. Similarly a member from a developing or a small island country can help us by proving their knowledge and experiences about how they are coping with climate impacts such as adaptation methods.Daily Observer: What do you think are a range of approaches in addressing loss and damage in the context of Bangladesh?Saleemul Huq: Loss and damage unfortunately is now a reality in Bangladesh. We have to prepare ourselves better to deal with it. We have got a good record on disaster spread options for cyclones. We need to build up on that and improve that. We also need to take into account human induced climate change particularly sea level rise and salinity intrusion in the coastal zone.Daily Observer: What for you is the best outcome of COP27?Saleemul Huq: We are hoping at the end of COp27 all countries will agree to establish what we are calling Sharm El-Sheikh Finance Facility.(This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership Virtual Reporting Fellowship, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews" Earth Journalism Network and the supported by the Commonwealth Foundation.)