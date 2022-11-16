Nat’l councils of BCL, Juba Mahila League rescheduled

The scheduled dates of the national councils of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of Awami League (AL), and Juba Mahila League, youth women wing of AL, have changed. The council of BCL will be held on December 8 instead of December 3 and Juba Mahila League's will be held on December 15 instead of December 9.

BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee met AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday afternoon. At that time, the presidents and general secretaries of some district AL and other allied organizations were present.

According to meeting sources, due to AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state tour to Japan the dates of the two councils have been rescheduled - BCL on December 8 and Juba Mahila League on December 15-as Sheikh Hasina will be present at the two councils as chief guest.











