Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Nat’l councils of BCL, Juba Mahila League rescheduled

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The scheduled dates of the national councils of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of Awami League (AL), and Juba Mahila League, youth women wing of AL, have changed. The council of BCL will be held on December 8 instead of December 3 and Juba Mahila League's will be held on December 15 instead of December 9.
BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee met AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday afternoon. At that time, the presidents and general secretaries of some district AL and other allied organizations were present.
According to meeting sources, due to AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state tour to Japan the dates of the two councils have been rescheduled - BCL on December 8 and Juba Mahila League on December 15-as Sheikh Hasina will be present at the two councils as chief guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj, Umrah Management Confce, Fair begin in city tomorrow
BD becoming development partner of KSA: Envoy Patwary
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurates the MLRS regiment
Cut interest rate of microfinance loans: BB governor
COP27: Hope for Sharm el-Sheikh finance facility
Engage people to enhance capacity: PM to firefighters
Nat’l councils of BCL, Juba Mahila League rescheduled
Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft