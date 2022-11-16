Couple gets life imprisonment for killing young girl in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 15: A Narayanganj court on Tuesday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment in a case filed for killing a young girl in 2013 although both of them were tried in absentia.

Narayanganj Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the sentence.

Swapan Gazi, 36, son of Abdul Majid alias Mannan and his wife Ankhi Akter, 30, of Fatullah area in Narayanganj district were also fined them Tk 50,000 each - in default, to suffer three month more in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Marjina Akter, 16 used to live with the couple at theit rented house in Fatullah.

On November 10, 2013, Swapan strangulated Marjina to death after failing to rape her. Ankhi helped Swapan in the crime.

Police recovered the body and arrested two other young girls from the house.

During interrogation, police came to know that the couple used to traffic the girls for sex.

Russel, the owner of the house filed a case with Fatullah Police Station. Police submitted chargesheet against them later. -UNB