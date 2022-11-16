Round table on plastic pollution held at Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: A round table meeting on creating awareness and sharing research information under the project titled 'Sustainable Capacity Building to Reduce Irreversible Pollution by Plastics' organized by SCIP Plastics Project team of Civil Engineering Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at Hotel Peninsula in Port City on Monday.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as chief guest while CUET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam and Member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission and Scientific Expert of SCIP Plastics Project Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir were present as special guests.

Speakers in the event highlighted the harmful aspects of plastic, polythene and automobile waste. They imposed the use of cloth and jute bags as alternatives to plastic.









