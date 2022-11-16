Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Round table on plastic pollution held at Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: A round table meeting on creating awareness and sharing research information under the project titled 'Sustainable Capacity Building to Reduce Irreversible Pollution by Plastics' organized by SCIP Plastics Project team of Civil Engineering Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at Hotel Peninsula in Port City on Monday.
Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as chief guest while CUET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam and Member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission and Scientific Expert of SCIP Plastics Project Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir were present as special guests.
Speakers in the event highlighted the harmful aspects of plastic, polythene and automobile waste. They imposed the use of cloth and jute bags as alternatives to plastic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple gets life imprisonment for killing young girl in Narayanganj
Round table on plastic pollution held at Ctg
Mayor Hanif Foundation provides free treatment to 20 eye patients
Excited to see more BD students are choosing US: Haas
Many roads of the capital are undergoing ongoing repairs in slow pace
3 dead, 10 hurt in Narsingdi road crash
South Asian Climate Change Journalist Forum formed
Local correspondent KM Rubel, President of National Journalist Organization


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft