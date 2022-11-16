Mayor Hanif Foundation provides free treatment to 20 eye patients

Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation, established in the name of the first mayor of undivided Dhaka, arranged Ophthalmology and Cataract surgery for 20 patients for free at Eye Care and Phaco Centre Hospital at Jatrabari in the capital.

The service was provided from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday. At this time, chairman of the foundation and also executive member of central Awami League Sayeed Khokon visited the hospital and interacted with the patients. He said he will stand by them in all situations - through thick and thin.

He also sought prayer for his late father Mohammad Hanif.

Later, he distributed free medicines and spectacles among the patients.











