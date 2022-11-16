Excited to see more BD students are choosing US: Haas

A total of 10,597 Bangladeshi students chose to study in the United States during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the 2022?Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

"The United States welcomes Bangladeshi students. We are excited to see that more and more Bangladeshi students are choosing the United States," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

From engaging in groundbreaking research to enriching campus life through cultural programs, Bangladeshi students continue to leave their mark across the United States, he said on Tuesday. During the 2021-2022 academic year, Bangladesh advanced from 14th to 13th place in the list of countries sending international students to the United States, the US Embassy announced on Tuesday in celebration of International Education Week (IEW) on November 14-18.

Over the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has more than tripled, increasing from 3,314 during the 2011-2012 academic year to 10,597 during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Shortly after independence, Bangladesh sent 480 students to the United States during the 1974-1975 academic year.

The US Embassy is celebrating IEW 2022 by offering several virtual and in-person information sessions for Bangladeshi students and scholars about the US higher education application process, different types of academic programs, and funding/scholarship opportunities. -UNB











