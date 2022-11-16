

Discovery of new gas reserves promising



Bangladesh Petroliem Exploration and Production Company LTD- BAPEX have been reported to have discovered this new gas reserve. The state owned company started digging the well on September 10 this year.



Earlier in June last year, BAPEX discovered country's 28th gas field of 68 billion cubic feet.



However, the newly discovered gas well will help add around 620mmfcd gas to the national grid very soon. As the digging of wells is also continuing in Kailashtila and Goainghat including installation work of transmission pipeline in Rashidpur under SGFL, we hope more good are in the offing for the nation.



Needs be mentioned, natural gas played as the driving force behind the rapid development of Bangladesh. It meets almost 73 percent of the country's energy demand.



We believe, the latest field discovered in Beani bazar can usher in a new era for our national development. Most importantly, planned, systematic and proper management of the reserves can help change the socio-economic scenario of country's eastern part through rapid industrialization.



We also hope the new discovery will attract more local and foreign investment to set up new gas based industries in the region generating employment. Besides, government's reliance on international stock market for imported gas to meet the domestic demand will significantly reduce. Regrettably, following growing demand, production capacity has not increased. No doubt, the new gas field will contribute significantly to existing gas reserves.



The point, however, extracting gas from the new field must not face delay. Ensuring economical use of this natural resource and development of existing gas fields are also important - until gas extraction from the newly found field turns into reality.



Our past experience is that though discovery of new gas fields had been circulated with high hopes, energy and gas authorities failed to extract and distribute gas in proportion with reserves announced. It is essential for us to take necessary steps to capacity building in managing and exploring new gas fields. Policy makers must focus on the gap between stocks and receipts.



Due to growing consumption, mostly triggered by massive economic growth over the past decade, no new gas discoveries - Bangladesh's local gas production is already marking significant drops - leading to a shortfall of the fossil energy source. This also led to increased gas imports in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).



