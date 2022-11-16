Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:21 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Sound climate must for a liveable world

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Humanity has less than three years to halt the rise of planet-warming carbon emissions and less than a decade to slash them by nearly half, UN climate experts said. They have warned the world is going to face the last-gasp race to ensure a "liveable future."

That daunting task is still -- only just -- possible, but current policies are leading the planet towards catastrophic temperature rises. Some government and business leaders are saying one thing--but doing another. Truly, we are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming. Now, nations of the world must be brave enough to use them.

Nations should stop burning coal completely and cut oil and gas use by 60 and 70% respectively to keep within the Paris goals, the IPCC said, noting that both solar and wind were now cheaper than fossil fuels in many places. Investments to cut emissions will be far less expensive than the cost of failing to limit warming.

Ali Ashraf Abir
Purba Kadamtola,Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

