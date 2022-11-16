

Before the worst to hit country's gas sector



The energy crisis is going on all over the world. We are not out of it. However, the government has plans to increase both domestic production and imports. With Gas production and supply disrupted from time to time, natural gas reserves will be exhausted. Even after paying the gas bill every month, gas for cooking in the stove is not available many times. Under this reality, everyone has thoughts about natural energy alternatives. Excavation of new wells and exploration of gas fields is going on. There is a severe gas crisis in the whole country. As an alternative, everyone is using cylinders or electric stoves.



But not only residential, the gas crisis has taken a dire shape in all sectors including factories, CNG stations, hotels-restaurants, power plants etc. Depending on the amount of gas discovered, there are basically three types of reserves calculated--proved reserves, recoverable reserves and probable reserves. The July 2022 information given on the website of Petro Bangla, the government company that works to explore, extract, refine and market mineral oil and natural gas, says that the total amount of proven, recoverable and potential reserves in the country is 30.13 TCF. Out of the 28 TCF gas discovered, the amount of natural gas used so far is more than 19 and a half TCF.



According to Petro Bangla's daily gas production report on October 30, Bangladesh currently has a total of 70 wells in 28 gas fields, of which 69 wells are producing gas. Among them, domestic companies Bapex, Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited BGFCL and Sylhet Gas Fields Limited SGFL are extracting gas. Apart from this, two multinational oil companies or IOC Chevron and Tallo are producing gas from four gas fields. However, the information given by the Ministry of External Affairs about the possibility of huge gas reserves in the Mahisopan area of the Bay of Bengal has not been included as reserves so far. Among the 28 TCF discovered, there is gas discovered in 1965.



But since we are consuming gas every day, excluding the consumed part, our reserves amount to 9.06 TCF. Analysing the data of Titas, it can be seen that the consumption of illegal gas is increasing day by day.



Constantly people are taking illegal gas connection. With the increasing trend of illegal gas connection, the eviction process is not getting the desired success. Officials of Titus are not seeing much hope to suppress illegal users. Evacuation on one side, reconnection on the other. Day by day, the number of illegal gas users is increasing. An official associated with Titus illegal gas connection monitor program said that illegal gas connection has become an epidemic. Customers are angry about not getting gas supply as per demand despite paying regular bills. Since there is no gas in the oven, many people have been cooking in clay ovens for a long time.



Meanwhile, if you cook with a cylinder, it does not cost much. Many people buy firewood and cook. The bill has to be paid whether there is gas or not. On the other hand, due to the gas shortage, huge queues are increasing at CNG stations. As a result, traffic jams are created in different parts of the city. Basically, now to solve this problem it is necessary to ensure proper use of gas. This requires everyone to be aware.



On the other hand, arranging gas extraction quickly and efficiently from newly discovered gas fields is a must. As a result, the problem of gas can be reduced a lot. Gas, energy and electricity crisis has become evident in the country. Due to lack of gas, several gas-based power plants are closed, so the government is forced to load-shedding for an average of 6 to 8 hours across the country to meet the shortage of electricity. In most areas of Dhaka, there is no gas pressure in the residential gas line most of the day, so the city dwellers have to suffer a lot in cooking.



Every year, the gas shortage is severe in the capital and surrounding areas in winter. Although the gas pressure increases a little in the middle of the night, it decreases dramatically within a few hours. Some people are using cylinder gas for cooking without finding the means. It is also seen that wood is used in some areas. However, customers have to pay the gas bill of the line even if they do the cooking in an alternative way. In this, they have to face the additional pressure of the cost of living.



Taking into consideration the context of the increasing demand for gas, it is necessary to take effective steps to solve the problem. On the other hand, electricity production has gradually become dependent on imported liquid fuel. A huge amount of foreign currency is being spent on it.



As natural gas reserves decrease, dependence on natural gas for power generation is decreasing. LNG import is increasing. At the same time, it should be observed that any kind of irregularity, corruption and mismanagement should not be created in this sector. At the same time, strong steps should be taken to find new sources of gas to alleviate the existing crisis. The gas crisis is having an adverse effect on the industrial trade and economic sectors, including the export-oriented garment industry, in addition to disruptions in civil life.



Discovery of new gas fields, renovation and development of old gas fields as well as laying emphasis on disconnection of illegal gas connections is particularly important.



Natural gas is our most precious resource. It is supplied for domestic cooking, raw material for industrial mills, fuel for vehicles. This precious resource is not infinite. The more explosions, the more gas reserves are likely to be found. It is a well-known fact that the people of a country have rights over its natural resources. But there should not be a mentality of 'I will finish it in one day'. If no new gas fields are discovered and in addition gas is not extracted from those discovered then Bangladesh will move towards an uncertain future of running out of natural gas reserves within the next 10 years. If no major gas field is discovered in the country within the next few years, then the growth and productivity of various industries will be severely affected. We all need to be aware of gas consumption and prevent wastage. Our entire industrial infrastructure is dependent on gas.



The writer is registrar, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology











