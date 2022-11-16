12 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 12 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Natore, Joypurhat, Moulvibazar, Kishoreganj and Bhola, in recent times.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four drug peddlers along with local liquor from Baraigram Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Rantu Hossain, 36, Sunil Bishwas, 54, Abu Taher Pramanik, 55, and Babu Rogerio. They are residents of Purnakalas Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Gopalpur area and arrested them, said RAB Natore Company Commander Farhad Hossain.

He said a total of 2,150 litres of local liquor and some brewing materials were seized from their possession.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 6,000 yaba tablets from Khetlal Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 55, and Sujaul Fakir, 45.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB Police conducted a drive in Bhasila crossing area at night and caught the duo red-handed along with those yaba tablets, said DB Joypurhat Branch Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Khetlal Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Shahed Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man along with seven bottles of Indian wine from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Abdul Maliq, 36, son of late Ershad Mia, a resident of Sanjarpur Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ghater Bazar area under Sharifpur Union at night, and arrested him along with the Indian wine.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday morning following a court order.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people including a woman have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Katiadi upazilas of the district on Friday.

Members of RAB arrested a woman along with 2,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Nasima Begum, 37, daughter of late Mia Raja, a resident of Menapur Village under Hajiganj Upazila in Chandpur District.

RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Pashchim Tarapasha area under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila at night, arrested her along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, police arrested two persons along with four kilograms of hemp in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Junaid, 20, and Delwar Hosel Dilu, 19.

Katiadi Model PS OC SM Shahadat Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area in the afternoon, and arrested them along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi PS in this regard, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in four days.

Police arrested a listed drug dealer from the upazila on Friday night.

The arrested man is Md Salauddin, 33, son of Maolana Shafiullah, a resident of Kachuakhali area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman said Salauddin had an arrest warrant in a drug case.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested him from a pharmacy in Lalmohan Municipal Town at night.

Later on, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday morning, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with hemp from the upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Khaleda Begum, 26, wife of Mizan, a resident of Ward No. 4 Noyanigram area under Lalmohan Municipality.

Lalmohan PS SI Nuruddin said Khaleda along with her husband has been doing drug business in the area for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in her house at night, and arrested the woman along with 500 grams of hemp while her husband managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the matter.









