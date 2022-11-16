Singra Model Press Club celebrates 4th founding anniv

NATORE, Nov 15: Members and executives of Singra Model Press Club (SMPC) celebrated its 4th founding anniversary in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday last.

A colourful rally was brought, which paraded main roads in the Upazila.

A discussion meeting was held in the upazila auditorium. Before meeting, a cake-cutting was arranged as part of the function.

M. Zunaid Ahmed Palok, MP, and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology attended the function as the chief guest.

S.M. Raju Ahmed, president of SMPC presided over the function.

Rakibul Islam, its general secretary (GS) and Julhas Quem, Joint GS jointly conducted the function.











