Fire service station opens at Lohagara



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP, speaking as chief guest at the opening of Fire Service and Civil Defence Station in Lohagara of Chattogram on Tuesday. photo: observer

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: Fire Service and Civil Defence Station was opened in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 3 pm.The station was inaugurated by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP as the chief guest.Among others, Abu Reza Mohammad Nizamuddin Nadavi, MP, Director General of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Muhammad Main Uddin, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Muminur Rahman, Additional DIG Prabir Mitra, Upazila Chairman (Acting) M Ibrahim Kabir, Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ullah, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Shahjahan, and Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Muhammad Atikur Rahman were present at the opening function.While opening the station, Home Minister said, the entire country is being brought under the fire service including Lohagara.