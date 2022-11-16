Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:20 AM
Home Countryside

Innovation Fair Held In Gaibandha

Call to connect people with digital technology

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 15:  A two-day long Digital Innovation Fair began on the ground of Independence Square of the town here on Monday with a call to connect people with digital technology.
District administration has arranged the fair under Aspire to Innovate (A2i) programme run by Prime Minister Office, Cabinet Division, and ICT Division of the government.
Marking the fair, a grand rally was brought out from Independence Square  around 10 am and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman formally inaugurated the fair through releasing pigeons and flying balloons in the sky as the chief guest.
Then, a discussion meeting was also held there with ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.
DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police  Muhammad Towhidul Islam spoke at the event as the special guest.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, heroic freedom fighter Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalilur Rahman addressed the meeting, among others.
The speakers said, country's people are getting the benefits of digitalisation in all sectors across the country and underscored the need for achieving sustainable goals of Digital Bangladesh by 2030.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said in the election manifesto in 2008 Bangladesh Awami League declared the country to be turned into Digital Bangladesh by 2021.
Then, Bangladesh Awami League (AL) formed the government under the leadership of chairman of AL Sheikh Hasina in 2009, and, in the course of time, the country was transformed into Digital Bangladesh in 2021 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he also said.
The rural people are getting 101 types of services in digital technologies from the UDCs (Union Digital Centers) formerly known as UISCs (Union Information Service Centers) in short time, low cost and few visits.
NDC (Nezarat Deputy Collector) Md. Jewel Miah said different government and non-government offices including UDCs set up 78 stalls in the fair, and the visitors would know about what types of digital services being provided from the offices for the people.
Young innovators would also present innovation ideas during the fair, he went on saying that the visitors would take the offices' apps by which they would get the ideas about the activities of the offices.


