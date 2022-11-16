Eight found dead in eight districts

Eight people have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Natore, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, Naogaon and Sirajganj, recently.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered a body of a youth from a paddy field beside Parbatipur-Sayedpur rail line in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manik, 32, son of Idris Ali of Hatikhana Camp of Sayedpur Upazila.

Eyewitness Rasel said, while he and his friends were going to the Parbatipur Station in the morning they came to see a piece of shoe on the rail track and a body lying on the paddy field nearby. Later on, they called 999 for police.

This information was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat.

Deceased's sister Shilpi Banu said, Manik married three months back, and, after marriage the couple was facing problem. Manik went out of the house on monday morning and got lost, she added.

At10:30 am the body was sent to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy report, the OC added.

GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a young man from an under construction building in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Izar Uddin said locals spotted the body in a under construction building near the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur road in Katamore area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Izar initially assumed that the youth might have been strangled to death.

He further said they found a purse with the body along with a photo where 'Sajib Miah' is written below it.

However, the law enforcers are working to identify details about the deceased and also the death, the OC added.

NATORE: The body of a young man was recovered from a place near Godai Railway Bridge in Biprobelghoria Village in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Dewan, 16, son of Belal Dewan of Madonhat Buridaha Village of Sadar Upazila. He was a SSC examinee.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Police Station (PS)-Natore, and Naresh Chandra, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Santahar Railway PS, confirmed the information. Ruhul went out of the house on Sunday and he did not return home the next day.

On Monday morning, local people found his body near the railway bridge.

On information, police recovered the body.

LALMONIRHAT: The hanging body of a young man was recovered in Patgram Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 38, a resident of Dhabalsuti Rajarhat area in the upazila. He was a supervisor of Goldleaf Cigarette Section of British American Tobacco Company.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of Rabiul Islam hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in his office in Kottali area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Patgram PS OC Omar Faruq confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Khansama Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ekramul Haque, 56, son of Ghatu Mia, a resident of Telipara Village under Goaldihi Union in the upazila. He was a vendor by profession.

Khansama PS OC Chittaranjan Roy said Ekramul went out of the house on Saturday evening. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body at a paddy field in Bhulladanga Bazar area under Goaldihi Union at around 11am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, a case was filed with Khansama PS and the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a madrasa in Juri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sayeed Ali, 25, son of late Hasan Ali, a resident of Prithimpasha Village in Kulaura Upazila of the district. He was a caretaker of an under construction building at Juri.

Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body of Sayeed Ali from Hazrat Shah Khaki (R) Islamia Madrasa under Jayfarnagar Union in Juri Upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The Juri PS OC confirmed the incident.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a malta orchard in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately. He was a mentally-imbalanced man.

Police sources said locals spotted his body lying in a malta orchard in Tentulia Bazar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Porsha PS OC (Investigation) Md Shah Alam Sarder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a college student from the Korotoa River in Shahjadour Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 18, a resident of Ruppur Puranpara Village in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Maulana Saifuddin Ehia Degree College.

Shahjadpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha said Monir went missing in the river while he along with his friends was travelling there by boat on Thursday morning.

Later on, local fishermen spotted his body floating in the river in Ruppur area on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The OC further said the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken as per the complaint, the OC added.

















