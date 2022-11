Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressing the triennial conference













Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressing the triennial conference of Gurudaspur Upazila Awami League in Natore District as the chief guest on Tuesday noon. The conference was opened at 10 am by former state minister and Natore District President of AL Bir Muktijoddha Professor Md Abdul Kuddus, MP. The conference was presided over by Advocate Anisur Rahman, president of the upazila AL. photo: observer