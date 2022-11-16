Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on protecting environment from pollution to keep world habitable

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 15: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for protecting the environment from the hazards to keep the world habitable for all   creatures.
"Our environment is being polluted in different ways. If the pollution activities continue in the environment, the habitable world would be turned into inhabitable one, which is alarming for the creatures, especially for the human beings', they also said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a view-exchange meeting on Pollution control of the industrial factories, Establishment of high technology brick kilns, and Motivating the use of blocks as an alternative to bricks, in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town at noon.
DoE, Rangpur divisional office arranged the function in cooperation with district administration.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman addressed the meeting as the chief guest and Director of DoE, Rangpur division, Syed Forhad Hossain spoke at the event as the special guest while ADC-(Revenue) Jahid Hasan Siddique presided over the ceremony.
Businessmen Abdul Latif Hakkani, Nazir Hossain Prodhan and Shajada Anwarul Quadir addressed the function, among others.
The businesspersons, in their speech, gave their commitments to stop the activities that are harmful for the environment.
Earlier, Assistant Director of DoE, Rangpur divisional office, Mobarak Hossain made a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of the department in Rangpur Division.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, emphasised creating social awareness among all and sought whole-hearted cooperation of all stakeholders to make the environment peaceful and habitable for all.
The DC also suggested the owners of the brick kilns to manufacture blocks in place of traditional bricks adapting the modern age.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture Department of Noakhali Science and Technology University
12 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Singra Model Press Club celebrates 4th founding anniv
Fire service station opens at Lohagara
Call to connect people with digital technology
Eight found dead in eight districts
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressing the triennial conference
Thrust on protecting environment from pollution to keep world habitable


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft