Thrust on protecting environment from pollution to keep world habitable

GAIBANDHA, Nov 15: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for protecting the environment from the hazards to keep the world habitable for all creatures.

"Our environment is being polluted in different ways. If the pollution activities continue in the environment, the habitable world would be turned into inhabitable one, which is alarming for the creatures, especially for the human beings', they also said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a view-exchange meeting on Pollution control of the industrial factories, Establishment of high technology brick kilns, and Motivating the use of blocks as an alternative to bricks, in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town at noon.

DoE, Rangpur divisional office arranged the function in cooperation with district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman addressed the meeting as the chief guest and Director of DoE, Rangpur division, Syed Forhad Hossain spoke at the event as the special guest while ADC-(Revenue) Jahid Hasan Siddique presided over the ceremony.

Businessmen Abdul Latif Hakkani, Nazir Hossain Prodhan and Shajada Anwarul Quadir addressed the function, among others.

The businesspersons, in their speech, gave their commitments to stop the activities that are harmful for the environment.

Earlier, Assistant Director of DoE, Rangpur divisional office, Mobarak Hossain made a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of the department in Rangpur Division.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, emphasised creating social awareness among all and sought whole-hearted cooperation of all stakeholders to make the environment peaceful and habitable for all.

The DC also suggested the owners of the brick kilns to manufacture blocks in place of traditional bricks adapting the modern age.













