Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:20 AM
Foreign News

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 15:  Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican Party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections.
The 76-year-old billionaire, whose 2016 win shocked America and the world, has summoned the press to his Florida mansion for a "very big announcement" at 9:00 pm Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday).
"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he's running for president," said one of his advisors, Jason Miller.
He said the speech would be "very professional, very buttoned up" although he expected a large group of supporters to be there, waving placards.
Known for his unpredictability, Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, but for months he has barely hidden his desire to vie for the presidency again in 2024.    -AFP



