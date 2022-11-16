Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo says ManU owners 'don't care' about club

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 27, 2022 Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) directs substitute Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 27, 2022 Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) directs substitute Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. photo: AFP

LONDON, NOV 15: Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United's owners the Glazer family "don't care" about how successful the Premier League giants are on the pitch, in another salvo against the club.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a peripheral figure this season under new manager Erik ten Hag and was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute. But the Portugal superstar had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.
However, the 37-year-old was absent from the squad in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fulham in United's final match before a six-week break for the World Cup.
In an explosive interview with TalkTV on Sunday Ronaldo, who made his name at Old Trafford, said he felt "betrayed" by United and that he believed senior club figures were trying to oust him.
In another part of the interview released on Monday he continued to wage war on the club where he made his name during his first stint at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009.
The forward, who returned to the club last year, said he does not speak to the Glazers, the Americans who have owned United since 2005, and they do not have the club's best interests at heart.
"The Glazers, they don't care about the club... professional sport. As you know, Manchester is a marketing club," he said. "They will get money from the marketing -- the sport, it's, they don't really care, in my opinion.
"The fans, they're always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United."
Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first stint at United but the club have not won any silverware since 2017.
Ronaldo said there were "some things inside the club" that were preventing United from competing with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and it would be hard for them to return to the top in the next few years.
He has also rounded on former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville after criticism from the pair.
"People can have (their) own opinion but they don't really know what's going on. For example, inside the training ground and Carrington or even my life," he said. "They have to listen to my point of view as well. Because it's easy to criticise but if you don't know the whole story, it's easy. "They are not my friends."
Ronaldo explained in his interview why he did not go on United's pre-season tour to Australia in July.
He revealed partner Georgina Rodriguez and baby daughter Bella Esmeralda were hospitalised with a "big problem", only a matter of months after the death of their newborn son, but said he was not fully believed by the United hierarchy.
"I am never, ever going to change the health of my family for a football," he said. "Never. Now or 10 years behind or forward and it is something that really hurt me because they doubt my words."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo says ManU owners 'don't care' about club
FIFA appeals for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
World Cup hosts Qatar on the offensive over rights storm
Boult, Guptill dropped from NZ squad to face India
Bashundhara, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC make winning start
Bangladesh bans top archer for assaulting female teammate
Bangabandhu, Bangamata Nat'l Football Tournaments begin in Rajshahi
Injured Shaheen in doubt for Pakistan's Tests against England


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft