Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA appeals for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NUSA DUA, NOV 15: The president of the world football body called Tuesday for a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine to mark the World Cup, saying sport could bring people together.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, addressing leaders of the Group of 20 major economies gathered in Bali, said the World Cup opening Sunday in Qatar could serve as a "positive trigger" in the nearly nine-month Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"My plea to all of you is to think of a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup," he told a G20 lunch for the leaders.
If not a full ceasefire, there can be "the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue," he said.
Describing football as a unifier, he pointed out that Russia had hosted the 2018 World Cup and that Ukraine is submitting a joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030.
"We are not naive to believe that football can solve the world's problems," Infantino said.
But the World Cup offered a "unique platform," he said, as an estimated five billion people -- more than half of humanity -- are expected to watch on television.
"Let's take this opportunity to do everything we can to start putting an end to all conflicts," he said.
The G20 talks included President Joe Biden and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov although it was not immediately clear if they were listening to Infantino, who later asked leaders to sign a souvenir football.
FIFA suspended Russia days after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, booting the Russians from World Cup qualifying matches after several countries refused to play them.
The 2022 World Cup, the first to take place in the Middle East, has already been full of controversy, including over Qatar's alleged human rights abuses, suppression of dissent, mistreatment of foreign workers and persecution of LGBTQ people.
Human rights groups including Amnesty International last week appealed to Infantino to set up a FIFA remediation programme to compensate labourers.
Infantino defended the track record of the World Cup, saying that "hundreds of thousands of workers enjoy better conditions than some years ago".
Qatar has accused its critics of racism and said that it was already handing out hundreds of millions of dollars for unpaid wages.
As part of reforms, the gas-rich kingdom has ended its much-criticised system in which labourers could not change jobs or leave the country without permission from their employer.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo says ManU owners 'don't care' about club
FIFA appeals for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
World Cup hosts Qatar on the offensive over rights storm
Boult, Guptill dropped from NZ squad to face India
Bashundhara, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC make winning start
Bangladesh bans top archer for assaulting female teammate
Bangabandhu, Bangamata Nat'l Football Tournaments begin in Rajshahi
Injured Shaheen in doubt for Pakistan's Tests against England


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft