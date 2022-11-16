Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

World Cup hosts Qatar on the offensive over rights storm

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

DOHA, NOV 15: Facing a storm of European criticism ahead of the start of the World Cup, Qatar on Tuesday stepped up its diplomatic and media riposte which has included threatening "legal" action to defend its name.
Five days from the opening game, Qatar's chief World Cup organiser said attacks on the Gulf state had been launched because it "competed as equals and snatched" the World Cup from rival bidders. A senior member of the Qatar Football Association called European critics "the enemy".
Facing criticism of its treatment of foreign workers and rights for women and the LGBTQ community, the wealthy Gulf state has long used the case that everyone is "welcome" at the World Cup and said opponents were acting in bad faith.
The tone has changed in recent weeks, highlighted by comments by the emir, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani, who told the national legislature on October 25 that Qatar had faced an "unprecedented" and growing campaign" that smacked of "double standards".
Three days later, the German ambassador to Doha was summoned over comments made by his country's interior minister casting doubt on whether Qatar should host the World Cup.
In an interview with AFP, Qatar's Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said "racism" was behind the onslaught on his country's record. "They don't want to allow a small country, an Arab country, an Islamic country, to organise the World Cup," he said.
Qatar's media has spoken of a "systematic conspiracy" by European rivals. Al Sharq newspaper slammed "the arrogance" of some European countries.
On a recent European tour, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in the media interviews that there was "a lot of hypocrisy in these attacks".
"They are being peddled by a very small number of people, in 10 countries at most, who are not at all representative of the rest of the world," he told Le Monde without naming those involved.    -AFP


