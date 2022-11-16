Bashundhara, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC make winning start

Holders Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League that began from on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match of the day, Bashundhara Kings blanked Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals with forwards Sabina Khatun and Krishana Rani Sarkar scored one goal each in the 45+2nd and 77th minutes respectively.

In the day's second match of the opening day's fixture, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC registered an overwhelming 4-0 goal victory over Siraj Smrity Sangsad.

In the proceeding, Aklima Khatun scored a brace in the 18th and 29th minutes while Nowson Jahan and Rupa supported her with a lone goal apiece in the 68th and 88th minutes respectively for Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan in the one-sided affairs. -BSS









