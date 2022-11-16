Bangabandhu, Bangamata Nat'l Football Tournaments begin in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Boys Under-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Girls Under-17)-2022 began in Rajshahi on Tuesday.

The Divisional Administration and the Divisional Sports Association are jointly hosting the three-day tournament at Liberation War Memorial Stadium.

A total of 18 teams, nine each for the boys and girls respectively, are taking part in the two tournaments.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah inaugurated the tournaments as chief guest before a large number of football players, fans and others concerned with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.

Among others, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique, Additional Divisional Commissioners Dr Ziaul Haque and Moinul Islam and Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Naresh Chakma were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Zafarullah said more talented football players are expected to come out from the tournament and they will play in national teams.

He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector. -BSS







