Abahani Limited make auspicious start



Players of Abahani Limited Dhaka. photo: BFF

In the day's match, Abahani Limited put pressure on Baridhara in the beginning of the match and their best moment came in the 34th minute when Brazilian forward Getterson Alves Santos put Abahani Limited ahead scoring the first goal in the 34th minute.

Soon the score line doubled when Utar Baridhar's Mohammad Rakib scored a suicidal goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

After the breather, Baridhara tried heart and soul to stage a fight back, but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Uttar Baridhara were off-colored.

Abahani Limited will play their next match against Bangladesh Air Force team at the same venue on Saturday (Nov 19) while Uttar Baridhara will face against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on the same day at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Today's matches: Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs BFF Elite Football Academy team at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS











