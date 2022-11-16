Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Abahani Limited make auspicious start

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Players of Abahani Limited Dhaka. photo: BFF

Players of Abahani Limited Dhaka. photo: BFF

Abahani Limited Dhaka made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football beating Uttar Baridhar Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group C match held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, Abahani Limited put pressure on Baridhara in the beginning of the match and their best moment came in the 34th minute when Brazilian forward Getterson Alves Santos put Abahani Limited ahead scoring the first goal in the 34th minute.
Soon the score line doubled when Utar Baridhar's Mohammad Rakib scored a suicidal goal in the 42nd minute of the match.
After the breather, Baridhara tried heart and soul to stage a fight back, but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.
The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Uttar Baridhara were off-colored.
Abahani Limited will play their next match against Bangladesh Air Force team at the same venue on Saturday (Nov 19) while Uttar Baridhara will face against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on the same day at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Today's matches: Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs BFF Elite Football Academy team at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo says ManU owners 'don't care' about club
FIFA appeals for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
World Cup hosts Qatar on the offensive over rights storm
Boult, Guptill dropped from NZ squad to face India
Bashundhara, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan CSC make winning start
Bangladesh bans top archer for assaulting female teammate
Bangabandhu, Bangamata Nat'l Football Tournaments begin in Rajshahi
Injured Shaheen in doubt for Pakistan's Tests against England


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft