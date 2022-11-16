Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Muktijoodha SKC thrash Bangladesh Air Force

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Forward Faisal Ahamed scored a brace as Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra made flying start in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football crushing Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 5-1 goals held on Tuesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Apart from Faisal's two goals in the match, captain Fazly Rabbi, forward Aminur Rahman Sajib and substitute midfielder Taj Uddin supported him with a lone goal each for Muktijoddha who led the first half by 2-0 goals. Forward Suman Reza scored a consolation goal for Bangladesh Air Force team.
Rabby opened an account scoring the first goal for Muktis in the 28th minute and Faisal doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 44th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Sojib further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal in the 69th minute while Sumon Reza pulled one back scoring a lone goal in the 76th minute of the match.
Skipper Faisal made the score line 4-1 scoring his second goal in the 90+2nd minute while Taj Uddin sealed the victory scoring the fifth goal for Muktijoddha in the 90+4th minute of the match.
The freedom fighter Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra clearly dominated the entire proceeding and earned their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Air Force team were totally off-colored, except the day's lone goal in the match.
Muktijoddha Sangsad will play their second group match against Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj on Saturday (Nov 19) while Bangladesh Air Force Team will meet Abahani Limited Dhaka on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.     -BSS


