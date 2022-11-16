BSPA to honour country's 10 best athletes

Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest organisation of the sports journalists in the country is going to honour 10 best sports persons of the country on the eve of the association's Diamond Jubilee celebration.

BSPA also known as Bangladesh Krira Lekhok Samiti is scheduled to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee (60th founding anniversary) on 30th December in a festive mood. The Association has selected the best 10 sports persons of the country till the day and is planning to honour them in the celebration.

These sports persons were selected from a total of 108 prominent sports persons by an eight-member jury board.

The selected sports persons are Mosharraf Hossain (Boxing), Monem Munna (Football), Niaz Murshed (Chess), Kazi M Salahuddin (Football), Sakib Al Hasan (Cricket), Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Cricket), Asif Hossain Khan (Shooting), Shah Alam (Athletics), Mosharraf Hossain Khan (Swimming) and Siddiqur Rahman (Golf).

BSPA, formerly known as the East Pakistan Sports Writers Association, was established in 1962.

It was the branch of the Pakistan Sports Writers Association. The office of the association was situated at Dhaka Press Club then.

After the independence of the country, the organisation emerged as Bangladesh Sports Writers Association (BSWA) in 1972. The office was then relocated to the 2nd floor of the Dhaka Stadium from the Dhaka Press Club. The branches were formed in several districts as well as important towns.

In 1992 and 1993, the Association was awarded memberships of Asian Sports Press Union (ASPU) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Till the day, it is the only AIPS affiliated organisation in the country.

The Association's name was renamed as Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) to ensure smooth communication with its international bodies.













