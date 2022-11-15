Covid: 2 deaths, 38 new cases

The country reported two more Covid-linked deaths and 38 more cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The new number rose the fatalities to 29,429 and the caseload to 2,036,204, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.92 per cent from Sunday's 0.85 per cent as 4,139 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate at 97.43 per cent.

In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.

-UNB












