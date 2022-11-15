Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised

With three more deaths reported in 24 hours till Monday morning, this year's fatalities from Dengue climbed to 205.

During this period, 760 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deaths,one each was reported from Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna taking the death tolls in these three divisions to

122, 52 and 11 respectively.

Meanwhile death toll remained unchanged at nine in barishal, six in Rajshahi, five in Mymensingh divisions

Of the new patients, 425 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 335 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,989 dengue patients, including 1,767 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 49,300 dengue cases and 46,106 recoveries so far this year.

This year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.

Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019. -UNB









