Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

With three more deaths reported in 24 hours till Monday morning, this year's fatalities from Dengue climbed to 205.
During this period, 760 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the latest deaths,one each  was reported from Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna taking the death tolls in these three divisions to
122, 52 and 11 respectively.
Meanwhile death toll remained unchanged at nine in barishal, six in Rajshahi, five in Mymensingh divisions
Of the new patients, 425 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 335 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 2,989 dengue patients, including 1,767 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 49,300 dengue cases and 46,106  recoveries so far this year.
This year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27 enters final week with stand-off over funding
Fans painting graffiti on the walls of K M Das Lane
Covid: 2 deaths, 38 new cases
Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised
Hope to see free, fair election in BD: Japanese Envoy
Clash at AL's council in Sunamganj leaves one dead, 50 injured
New office timing 9:00am to 4:00pm from today
Biden, Xi stress need to work together as they meet for talks ahead of G20


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft