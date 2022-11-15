Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hope to see free, fair election in BD: Japanese Envoy

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Monday said they expect that the next national election in Bangladesh will be held in a "free and fair" manner with the participation of all major political parties.
"We expect the next election will be a better one. Free and fair elections need to be done here. That's my strong hope," he said while responding to a question at an event titled "Meet the Ambassador"
held in a Dhaka hotel.
The Ambassador said he knows that the Election Commission is working for a free and fair election and the government of Bangladesh is also telling that a free and fair election will be conducted. "It's very important."
At the same time, the envoy said, this is something that the political parties should decide but the expectation is that the election will be a participatory one and the major political parties will participate in it.
Naoki said he heard about the example of "ballot box stuffing" and some police stuffed the ballot box the previous night which is something he did never hear in any other country.
He said "ballot box stuffing" should never be repeated.
Recalling 2018 election, Ambassador Naoki said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka had issued a statement of concern which was very unusual for his country though it was focused more on violence.
Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.
Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of the Centre for Governance Studies moderated the programme.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27 enters final week with stand-off over funding
Fans painting graffiti on the walls of K M Das Lane
Covid: 2 deaths, 38 new cases
Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised
Hope to see free, fair election in BD: Japanese Envoy
Clash at AL's council in Sunamganj leaves one dead, 50 injured
New office timing 9:00am to 4:00pm from today
Biden, Xi stress need to work together as they meet for talks ahead of G20


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft