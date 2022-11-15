Clash at AL's council in Sunamganj leaves one dead, 50 injured

Sunamganj, 14 Nov: A man was killed and at least 50 people were injured during a clash between two groups of ruling Awami League at its council held in Sunamganj's Derai upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ajmol Hossain, 35, son Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, a resident of Kulanjo village in the upazila.

According police and witnesses, a tensed situation was prevailing between two groups of Derai upazila AL centering the council for last two days.

The council started at the BADC ground in the afternoon where AL's presidium member Nurul Islam Nahid was present as the chief guest. Central and district unit leaders of the party, including organizing secretary Ahmed Hossain, were also present on the stage at that time.

Two groups of the ruling party engaged in clashes when a procession led by Derai AL joint general secretary Mosharraf Miah and Juba league convener Ronjon Rai reached near the stage.

Later, supporters of both groups, holding bamboo sticks, threw brick chips at each other in presence of the central leaders, leaving at least 50 injured. The central leaders of the party were seen protecting themselves using plastic chairs as shields.

Ajmol was killed after being injured by brick chips threw on him by the rivals during the clash, said the witnesses. The injured were taken to Derai Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Family members of the deceased said Ajmol was hit by brick chip during the clash.

"He was not able to take proper treatment amid the crowd in health complex and took him to the house. At 3.30pm, we took him to hospital again as his situation was deteriorated. The on-duty doctor of the health complex declared him dead when we reached there," they added.

Additional superintended of police Abu Sayeed said they heard about the death of a man in the clash. "Details of the incident could be known after investigation. We will investigate that whether the death was natural or unnatural and legal steps would be taken as per the law."







