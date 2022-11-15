New office timing 9:00am to 4:00pm from today

The government decision of setting office hours from 9:00am to 4:00pm, for all government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions is going to be effective from today. (November 15).

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on October 31.

The Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank will fix their respective office hours respectively.

On August 22, the government rescheduled the office timing from 8:00am to 3:00pm for all the government and autonomous offices and from 9:00am to 4:00pm for all banks in a bid to save electricity amid the energy crisis.













