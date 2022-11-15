Video
Front Page

Per capita income rises to $2,824

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

After the Covid pandemic, the per capita income of Bangladesh has increased by $233 to $2,824 this fiscal year, compared to the previous fiscal year, despite the economic crisis due to the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the per
capita income of was $2, 591.
This information was given in the annual report on the activities of the ministries and departments for the fiscal year 2021-22 presented at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam gave details in the press briefing at the Secretariat.
He said that in the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP growth rate is 7.25 per cent (temporary), per capita income in Bangladesh has been estimated at $ 2,824. During this period, the amount of revenue collection is Tk 342, 400 crore, the growth rate of revenue collection is 4.18 per cent. Bangladesh's exports increased by 34.38 per cent to $52.08 billion.
Foreign direct investment in the fiscal year 2021-22 is $3.44 billion. The amount of remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis is $21.03 billion. During this time Tk 984,759 Bangladeshi workers got foreign employment.
Tk 230,783 crore are spent on Tk 1,836 projects in the annual development programme, which is 92.80 per cent of the allocation. 333 projects were completed in this fiscal year.
At the end of the fiscal year 2021-22, there were 16.07 lakh tonnes of food grains in stock, which is an increase of 10.98 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.


