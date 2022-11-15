Video
Planning Commission returns EC's EVM project for corrections

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Mizanur Rahman

The Election Commission's Tk 8,711 project for buying EVMs for use in at least 150 constituencies in the next general election has been included in the list of unregistered new projects in the current fiscal's Annual Development Programme.
The EVM procurement project was included in the ADP following recommendation from a special meeting of the inter-ministerial committee held on October 26.
The EC wants to buy two lakh new EVMs, each costing Tk 3,05,000, the project includes the cost of repairing and maintenance of the EVMs, said officials.
The project was approved by Planning Minister M A Mannan, a letter signed by senior assistant head of the planning commission Fatema shows.
After evaluating the EVM procurement project, the Planning Commission returned it to the Election Commission for corrections raising several issues.
The Planning Commission also requested the EC to provide a clear financing plan in its detailed project plan (DPP).
The Planning Commission also asked for restructuring the entire spending programme.
The EC has been advised to hire instead of buying four jeeps     and 534 double cabin pickups.
The EC has been requested to send the revised project to the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) for the ECNEC's approval.
The EC plans to build 10 warehouses under the project, said officials.
On November 8, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) returned the  project to the EC for corrections.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the ECNEC meeting, instructed all to be carefully in spending public money in view of the global economic crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic.
She also directed district administrations to use  fallow land to grow crops to meet the nation's growing demand.
On September 6, the EC was urged by 39 prominent citizens to refrain from using EVMs in the coming general election.
They raised questions about spending so much public money for importing EVMS amid the ongoing economic crisis.
The EC's project also includes, the expenses of training personnel for operating the EVMs.


