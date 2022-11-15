No bar in opening LCs: BB refutes trade bodies' claim

Bangladesh Bank on Monday cleared their stance that opening of all commercial letters of credits (LCs) are fully going on as per terms and conditions set by the central bank on growing foreign exchange crunch.

The central bank spokesperson at a press conference held in its headquarters on Monday refuted the claims made by trade bodies and said it is

not true that commercial LCs opening are stopped.

Earlier, several trade body leaders last week alleged that the BB has directed banks to stop opening commercial letter of credits.

Referring latest statistics the Bangladesh Bank (BB) official said till November 10 this year the amount of LC opening was USD1,263 million which is $31 million higher over the corresponding month of last year of $1232 million. The amount of LCs opening in October this year was $4743 million or $4.8 billion.

The above figure shows LC openings are on the rise and it is not being stopped, he said and added due to covid-19 pandemic and war between Russia-Ukraine the world trade is in turmoil and it is also affecting Bangladesh's trade.

But the BB did not stop opening commercial LCs and banks are allowed to open LCs as per their capacity and on the basis of their foreign currencies income, the BB spokesperson Abul Kalam Azad said.

It is true there is a central bank's instruction of opening LCs for several numbers of products on priority basis like fuel, fertilizer and food, he said.

He said, "We are getting a lot of reports of both Over Invoicing and Under Invoicing cases. The importers in few cases are doing 20-200 per cent over invoicing through which they are taking away dollars outside the country."

"We are investigating and once find the proofs there will be stern actions against them", Azad said.

The central bank official also said remittance inflow till November 10 this year is $659 million which is $18 million higher over the corresponding month of November last year.

Referring this data he said remittance inflow is quite in the running month and in the mean time he said export may also be higher and he said foreign exchange earnings could also be in a stable position within coming month of January.











