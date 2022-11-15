Grow more food, keep enough stock to avert any crisis : PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged all to remain alert about probable crisis in 2023 claiming that it might be a crisis year due to the post Covid-19 pandemic Russia-Ukraine War.

To face the probable crisis, the PM has given some directives and observations including producing more food grain in the country.

The directives were given in the regular meeting of the Cabinet held at her office in Tejgaon with the PM in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.

"Due the post Covid-19 pandemic situation and Russia-Ukraine War, it might be a crisis year. Everyone must have to remain alert and grow much food grain to face probable crisis Bangladesh may face along with the world. Food production needs to be increased in all means, because despite the initiatives of importing food grain the crisis will continue in 2023," she stated during the discussion of the Cabinet on the annual progress report of the ministries and divisions of the government.

In the outset of the discussion, the Prime Minister mentioned about the report of the Financial Times where it forecast that there is proximity of crisis globally in the year, he informed.

Regarding the PM's directives, Anwarul Islam said, "Though the restriction over exporting food

grain was withdrawn from Russia and Ukraine, foreign currency crisis is being created across the world. The countries, which work of import products by taking loans, are facing the problem from both sides due to the higher rates of Federal Reserve. As a result, all countries are facing foreign currency crisis."

"The money is being received less during the loan, but needs to pay much during repayment or payment of import bills. So, we must have to produce more food grain, so that we don't need to import grain at higher costs. We have the ability and prospect to grow food grain much locally," she added.

Quoting the PM, Khandker Anwarul said, "We must have to ensure that skilled workers can get overseas jobs. If it's possible, they will get jobs at higher wages. It would meet up the demand of receiving countries while the country will get higher remittance. So, it must be ensured that the certificates of skillness are being given duly for overseas employment."

The PM has given directives on increasing remittance earning in the country. "The Bangladesh Bank will issue a circular withdrawing the fees of sending remittance. Due to the circular, the wages earners will have no need to pay fees for sending the money to the country. The banks which will receive the remittance will look into the matter of fees. The issue of remittance would be handled softly," he added.

He said that the PM has asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for increasing foreign investment in the country. "If necessary, she asked the authorities to relax the terms of conditions more for attracting the foreign investments. We have already several meetings with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). They will work dividing their wings, so that no one needs to go city corporations or municipalities or other authorities to get a permit."

She also asked the authorities concerned to keep a sufficient stock of food grain in the public godowns.

"We have adequate stock of food grain in the godowns. Even after having the stock, the private sector has been given permits of importing more than 15 lakh metric tonnes of food grain. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been asked to be relaxed on the conditions of food grain import including waiver of the source taxes. The NBR will take necessary measures soon consulting with the authorities," he said.











