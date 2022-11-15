Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Raiser ends visit reaffirming WB support

He calls on PM

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, concluded his second visit to Bangladesh on Monday reaffirming WB support to the country to navigate through its ongoing economic challenges and to achieve resilient and inclusive growth.
On Monday, Raiser met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and praised the country's leading role in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.
 "The World Bank is proud to be a part of Bangladesh's tremendous development journey for
the past 50 years; he said adding the country provides valuable insights and important lessons for rapid poverty reduction and sustained growth. It remains example for many  countries around the world," said Raiser.
He also met the Finance Minister and Bangladesh Bank Governor and discussed policy measures to mitigate recent global shocks and build economic resilience. They also discussed the WB's support for Bangladesh's development priorities.
Raiser was accompanied by Abdoulaye Seck, WB's incoming Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhuta. He expects to assume office on January 1, 2023.
 The war in Ukraine, the impacts of the COVID pandemic, and the climate crisis have created unprecedented challenges for the global economy. Every country is struggling to cope, and Bangladesh is no exception," said Raiser.
He said Bangladesh can sustain rapid growth by strengthening macro, fiscal and financial sector reforms and continuing investment in human capital and climate resilience. "WB is ready to lend full support to these efforts at this challenging time," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27 enters final week with stand-off over funding
Fans painting graffiti on the walls of K M Das Lane
Covid: 2 deaths, 38 new cases
Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised
Hope to see free, fair election in BD: Japanese Envoy
Clash at AL's council in Sunamganj leaves one dead, 50 injured
New office timing 9:00am to 4:00pm from today
Biden, Xi stress need to work together as they meet for talks ahead of G20


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft