Raiser ends visit reaffirming WB support

The World Bank (WB) Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, concluded his second visit to Bangladesh on Monday reaffirming WB support to the country to navigate through its ongoing economic challenges and to achieve resilient and inclusive growth.

On Monday, Raiser met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and praised the country's leading role in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

"The World Bank is proud to be a part of Bangladesh's tremendous development journey for

the past 50 years; he said adding the country provides valuable insights and important lessons for rapid poverty reduction and sustained growth. It remains example for many countries around the world," said Raiser.

He also met the Finance Minister and Bangladesh Bank Governor and discussed policy measures to mitigate recent global shocks and build economic resilience. They also discussed the WB's support for Bangladesh's development priorities.

Raiser was accompanied by Abdoulaye Seck, WB's incoming Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhuta. He expects to assume office on January 1, 2023.

The war in Ukraine, the impacts of the COVID pandemic, and the climate crisis have created unprecedented challenges for the global economy. Every country is struggling to cope, and Bangladesh is no exception," said Raiser.

He said Bangladesh can sustain rapid growth by strengthening macro, fiscal and financial sector reforms and continuing investment in human capital and climate resilience. "WB is ready to lend full support to these efforts at this challenging time," he said.











