Jamaat Ameer's son put on another two-day ramand

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman's son Rafat Sadik Saifullah was placed on a two-day remand again by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed under Anti Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Shahidul Islam passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

On Thursday another Dhaka court put him on a two-day remand in the case filed for militancy connection.

Abul Basher, Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court after a three -day remand and prayed to the court to grant a seven-day remand for further interrogation.