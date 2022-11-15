Zahid urges world leaders to come forward to reduce global warming

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday urged the world leaders to come forward on the basis of consensus to reduce global warming which causes climate change; and consequently affects the health services in the world.

The Minister highlighted the economic nuisance of Bangladesh and other poor countries as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and said developing countries are suffering rising commodity prices due to the war. As a result, health services in the countries are counting harms immensely.

He said this while addressing an intergovernmental meeting on health reproduction and development of 27 countries, organised by Partners in Population and Development (PPD).

Chaired by Zahid Maleque, the 19th International Intergovernmental Meeting on Population and Development was held at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH) in Thailand, with ministers and representatives of 27 countries including Bangladesh.









