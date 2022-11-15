Video
South Asian Climate Change Journalist Forum formed

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

South Asian Climate Change Journalist Forum (SACCJF) has been formed in the world climate conference held at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.
The environment and climate journalists from South Asian countries initiated this organization for creating awareness and preparation of climate changing impact on South Asian inhabitants, according to a press release signed by Karamot Ullah Biplob.
Ashis Gupta, Delhi Bureau Chief of the Daily Asomiya Protidin of India, has been elected as the founder President of this newly formed journalist organization in a meeting held at the 'COP27 Conference Media Centre'. The meeting has also elected Karamot Ullah Biplob, Current Affairs Editor of ATN Bangla of Bangladesh, as its founder Executive President and Asaduzzaman Samrat, city editor of Amader Notun Shomoy of Bangladesh, as its first General Secretary of this debut committee of SACCJF.
Journalist Bhishma Raj Ojha of Nepal's 'Rashtriya Sangam Sangdha (RSS)' has been elected as Assistant General Secretary and Masum Billah of Indian 'The Daily Jugshankha' as Treasurer.
Besides, Rafiqul Islam Sabuj of The Daily Somoyer Alo of Bangladesh, Amitabh Sinha of The Indian Express of India, Sunit kumar Bhuyan of Protidin Times of India), Imran Choudhry of Daily Bhulekha of  Pakistan and Rabnawaz Chowdhury of Daily Awaza of Pakistan, Shree Ram Subedi of Nepal Republic Media, and Pragati Dhakal of Daily Karobar of Nepal, Tharushi Warishinge of Ceylon Today of Sri Lanka, and Rinjin Wangchuk of ANN of Bhutan were elected as executive committee members.
The leaders of the organization decided and vowed to present the demands and expectations of South Asian countries to face the climate crisis globally through this journalist organization platform that will work as "whistle blower" for the policy makers of the world and this region.



