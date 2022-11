Agriculture Minister writes to other ministers to use fallow lands for cultivation

Scholarship for DU students to be increased in China: Envoy

Two to die for killing lawyer in Rangpur

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Local correspondent KM Rubel, President of National Journalist Organization, Ctg, won the Star Award,22 for his outstanding role in local journalism at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh on Monday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]