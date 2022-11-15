Local journalist gets Star Award-’22

Local correspondent KM Rubel, the president of National Journalist Organization, Chattogram City Corporation Wing, has won the Star Award-2022 from Artist Journalist Foundation of Bangladesh (AJFB) twice for his outstanding role in local journalism.

The award distribution ceremony was held on November 12 at the auditorium of Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh for the persons who played important role in different cultural wings.

ATN Bangla and ATN News Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman attended the program as chief guest, together with former Rail Minister Mujibul Huq Mujib, MP as chief speaker, Parliament Member Ilias Uddin Molla as special guest and cultural personalities like Kazi Hayat, Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Misha Saodagar with Bangladesh Binodan Sangbadik Samity chief Abul Hossain Majumder in the chair.











