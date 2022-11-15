Two to die for killing lawyer in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Nov 14: A court here on Monday sentenced two men to death and a woman to life term in prison for murdering a lawyer in Dharmodas Baroawlia area under Tajhat police station in the city two years ago.

The court also fined all three convicts Taka 50,000 each, or to suffer one more year in jail in default of payment of the fine.

Judge of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1 of Rangpur Hasan Mahmudul Islam handed down the sentence in his courtroom in presence of all three convicts.

Convicts Ratan Mian of Dharmodas Baroawlia area and Saiful Islam of Khordo Tampat Adarshapara area in Rangpur city were sentenced to death while convict Morsheda Begum, mother of convict Ratan Mian, got life term imprisonment.

Prosecution says senior lawyer Advocate Md. Asadul Haque lived alone in his house in Dharmodas Baroawlia area during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

On June 5, 2020, Advocate Haque caught accused Ratan red-handed while he was committing theft at the lawyer's house when one of the thieves escaped.

At that time, accused Ratan stabbed Advocate Haque in the neck and stomach killing him on the spot and escaped from the house.

Subsequently, local people arrested Ratan and handed him over to Tajhat police station.

Later, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Arfin Nahar Ankon, younger daughter of Advocate Haque, filed a murder case accusing Ratan Mian and Saiful Islam with Tajhat police station on the same day.

Investigating Officer of the case and Inspector of Tajhat police station began an investigation into the case. Later, the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.

Later, Morsheda Begum was included as another accused during investigation of the case. After investigation, the CID Police submitted a charge-sheet against all three accused to the court.

After testifying 27 out of 29 witnesses in the case, the court pronounced the verdict.

Public Prosecutor of Rangpur Advocate Md. Abdul Malek said, "We got justice in the murder case of senior lawyer Advocate Asadul Haque. I hope this judgment will be upheld in the High Court." Defendants' lawyer Advocate Amjad Hossain said, "We have the right to appeal to the high court against the judgment." -BSS











