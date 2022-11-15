Scholarship for DU students to be increased in China: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Monday said the number of scholarships for Dhaka University (DU) students to pursue higher studies in China will be increased.

However, the students, who will learn Chinese language, will be given priority in this regard, Jiming added.

He said this in a meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman at the latter's office.

At this time, he was accompanied by some other officials of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest specially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programmes being conducted by the Dhaka University and different universities in China.

They also discussed the possibilities of introducing Bangla language course in Chinese universities.









