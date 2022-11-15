Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Invest in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Invest in Bangladesh

Invest in Bangladesh

While addressing the opening ceremony of the first ever "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022" on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on foreign investors, businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh. Moreover, she also urged investors to create a win-win scenario since the country has fast turned into a business friendly destination.

We, however, congratulate the PM for wooing foreign investors for a number of reasons. First, the duty-free quota-free (DFQF) accesses of Bangladeshi products to different foreign markets have become attractive for foreign investors. Second, due to a number of connectivity projects Bangladesh is fast turning into a manufacturing haven. The country is connecting with Trans-Asian railway and Trans-Asian highway - both at the same time.

Third, the country is manifestly a huge consumer market because of its big population. Fourth, the government is on a robust track establishing 100 special economic zones throughout different parts of the country.
Fifth and most importantly, attractive incentive policies and consistent reforms are drawing increasing number of foreign investors to Bangladesh.

To cut a long story short, the country has achieved immense economic development in the past 12 years and ensured lucrative and sustainable investment opportunities for foreign investors. Besides, the country is going through a transition from being a source of low-skilled workers to creating skilled professionals, an important pre-condition for investors.

However, apart from the aforementioned reasons, we feel more such mega events as "Made in Bangladesh - 2022" must be initiated.

Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock was $20.87 billion till the end of September 2021, with the USA being the top investing country with $4.1 billion in accumulated investments.

We profoundly thank Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authority to have launched this unique weeklong event to showcase the capability of the country's apparel sector before the world.

This weeklong spectacular event would, unquestionably, turn into exclusive business matchmaking and networking opportunity for local and international business houses.

Now that BGMEA has launched this unique event, we expect it to inspire other business sectors to launch similar mega events in the likes of "Made in Bangladesh - 2022".

A significant number of foreign investors are wrapping up their industries out of China to survive growing competition and increasing manufacturing cost there and so, foreign investors could consider Bangladesh as an alternative destination. Moreover, well in tuned with its higher growth aspirations, Bangladesh has set a target to lift foreign direct investment to 3 per cent of its gross domestic product by 2031.
In conclusion, we call on the government to remove whatever investment barriers existing within our business sector, so to fast-track business processes in the country.

It is high time to place the country into an ideal business-friendly destination in the global map.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Invest in Bangladesh
Dengue continues to rage in full fury
HC comes down heavily on money launderers
Bangladesh wins IMF bailout
Yet another price hike
Decision to stop mega projects time befitting
Economists apprehensive of a possible crisis
COP-27 must not be another missed opportunity


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft