

Invest in Bangladesh



We, however, congratulate the PM for wooing foreign investors for a number of reasons. First, the duty-free quota-free (DFQF) accesses of Bangladeshi products to different foreign markets have become attractive for foreign investors. Second, due to a number of connectivity projects Bangladesh is fast turning into a manufacturing haven. The country is connecting with Trans-Asian railway and Trans-Asian highway - both at the same time.



Third, the country is manifestly a huge consumer market because of its big population. Fourth, the government is on a robust track establishing 100 special economic zones throughout different parts of the country.

Fifth and most importantly, attractive incentive policies and consistent reforms are drawing increasing number of foreign investors to Bangladesh.



To cut a long story short, the country has achieved immense economic development in the past 12 years and ensured lucrative and sustainable investment opportunities for foreign investors. Besides, the country is going through a transition from being a source of low-skilled workers to creating skilled professionals, an important pre-condition for investors.



However, apart from the aforementioned reasons, we feel more such mega events as "Made in Bangladesh - 2022" must be initiated.



Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock was $20.87 billion till the end of September 2021, with the USA being the top investing country with $4.1 billion in accumulated investments.



We profoundly thank Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authority to have launched this unique weeklong event to showcase the capability of the country's apparel sector before the world.



This weeklong spectacular event would, unquestionably, turn into exclusive business matchmaking and networking opportunity for local and international business houses.



Now that BGMEA has launched this unique event, we expect it to inspire other business sectors to launch similar mega events in the likes of "Made in Bangladesh - 2022".



A significant number of foreign investors are wrapping up their industries out of China to survive growing competition and increasing manufacturing cost there and so, foreign investors could consider Bangladesh as an alternative destination. Moreover, well in tuned with its higher growth aspirations, Bangladesh has set a target to lift foreign direct investment to 3 per cent of its gross domestic product by 2031.

In conclusion, we call on the government to remove whatever investment barriers existing within our business sector, so to fast-track business processes in the country.



