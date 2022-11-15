We must focus on integrity

Dear Sir



The definition of values has changed dramatically in recent times, as people prioritise money more than relationships and other human beings. Corruption has become a regular phenomenon, and the people involved in such activities appear to have no guilt or shame.



The plague of dishonesty has spread everywhere. However, such exploitations can be minimised if people learn to value relationships more than the temporary wealth of this world. We must learn to set greed aside. It is our responsibility to improve our moral values in every way, which will eventually benefit us and the nation as a whole.



Fahima Kaniz Oishi

Student,Department of Accounting, Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College